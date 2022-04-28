RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s hard to eat healthy with the price of everything being higher these days.

The Produce Project, located in Raleigh, makes it easy for everyone to get healthy fruits and vegetables at an affordable price. The charity also donates leftover fruits and vegetables to those in need.

The Produce Project was founded in 2015 by Mike Shumake. He realized bulk buying saved a lot of money when trying to get access to fresh food. However, it was too much produce for his family to eat.

Shumake thought of a way he could pass on the savings and help the community so Produce Project was born.

Every Wednesday and Thursday morning, the Produce Project goes to the market to buy produce in bulk.

Customers pay $18 for their shares of food, which each would cost around $40 to $50 at a traditional grocery store.

Customers can buy one share at a time or sign up for weekly or bi-weekly subscriptions. This allows them to automatically pay and never forget to order.

If customers skip picking up their order, it automatically gets donated to a family in need.

The extra produce, plus whatever our customers leave behind from their shares, are donated among three local non-profits: Food Not Bombs, Catholic Parish Outreach and Bridge the Gap Mission. Each of these organizations distributes the food to those in need.

The group donates around 1,000 pounds of food a week and if families want to skip getting any produce for themselves, they can donate a share for $15 to a family in need.

Customers can also purchase a share for themselves and a share to donate for $30.

The group is always looking for volunteers and needs help every Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick up is 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday at the following locations: Wednesdays: 1829-117 Capital Blvd., Thursdays: 720 Chavis Way in Raleigh. These addresses are also for volunteer hours.