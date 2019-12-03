Rainbow Animal Rescue saves dogs and cats in NC

Rainbow Animal Rescue has been saving dogs and cats in Halifax County, North Carolina since 2004. The all volunteer no kill rescue doesn’t let their location in North Carolina keep them from driving more than 1000 miles a week rescuing and rehoming cats and dogs.

CBS 17 named Rainbow Animal Rescue as its 3° Guarantee charity for November 2019.

Every month CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee. Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, CBS 17 and Allen Kelly & Company Air Conditioning & Heating donate $100 to a charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

If you would like to learn more about Rainbow Animal Rescue, please check out their website here.