RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 30 years ago, a local pastor started in an outreach ministry in the Triangle with the goal of helping those in need, and today thousands have benefited across the entire state of North Carolina thanks to the Lost Sheep Outreach Ministry.

Founding Pastor Phil Brickle can’t tell you the one thing his charity does because they do so many things for so many people in North Carolina.

Every month, CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for by way of our 3-Degree Guarantee and Lost Sheep Outreach Ministry was the charity for June 2023.

The main goal is to evangelize the lost and help those in need, whatever that may be. Helping the less fortunate could be the homeless or those struggling financially.

During the holidays, Lost Sheep helps families by giving away about 1,000 toys for Christmas. Over Thanksgiving, they give away nearly 500 turkeys and when school begins they have backpack giveaways for kids starting class.

Brickle wants to provide food for the hungry, drink to those who are thirsty, clothing for the naked and give visitation to the sick and imprisoned. He also wants to preach, practice and present the gospel to the spiritually and economically poor and brokenhearted.

You may often see him and the Lost Sheep volunteers helping the homeless in Raleigh’s Moore Square and they’ve been doing it for 27 years.

Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

To learn more about how you can help those in need across central North Carolina through Lost Sheep Outreach Ministry, visit their website.