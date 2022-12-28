RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Going to a job daily is something many people take for granted and even dread, but it can also change a life.

That’s the hope of Designed For Joy, a Raleigh non-profit providing women in crisis a stable job with a living wage where they can learn skills to help them get back on their feet and survive.

Women who are helped by Designed For Joy could be coming from trafficking, homelessness, time in prison, overcoming addiction, abuse or other vulnerable situations. While working to put their life back together, women are also learning important business skills and creating amazing products that are sold in Designed For Joy’s Raleigh studio on West Cabarrus Street.

The women make leather bags, jewelry and home décor they create while getting back on their feet and learning important skills and building back their resume.

Since opening their Raleigh studio in 2017, Designed For Joy has hired and helped more than 100 women.

Their studio is open to the public for shopping and visitors at 517 West Cabarrus Street in Raleigh from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

