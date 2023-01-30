RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially.

Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.

These homeowners are usually seniors, disabled individuals, veterans or families with children living in unsafe homes.

Since forming as Christmas in April of Wake County in 1996 and rebranding as Rebuilding Together of the Triangle 10 years later, they have repaired more than 1,000 homes in Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties.

In 2022, RTT completed more than 200 extensive repairs and has more than 800 homes and families on its waiting list.

Typical repairs include major plumbing, roofing or electrical; HVAC restoration or replacement and disability ramps. The average cost can soar to over $100,000.

RTT offers volunteer opportunities for individuals and small groups in addition to sponsorship opportunities.

Every month CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee.

Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

To learn more about how you can help Rebuilding Together of the Triangle, visit their website.