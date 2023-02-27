RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – High school isn’t easy for some, but imagine going through it while recovering from substance abuse.

Some families and kids are successfully walking that path right now thanks to the Wake Monarch Academy, the only non-profit recovery high school in central North Carolina.

The school was founded in downtown Raleigh in 2021 and it helps balance academic instruction and critical recovery for students. It currently has eight enrolled students.

Wake Monarch Academy not only has the opportunity for students to learn in a school setting, but they also can gain volunteer and leadership opportunities, participate in extracurricular activities, such as prom, and work on their mental and physical health while staying sober.

Founder Leah Wright knows firsthand how important a school like this can be after her family went through a substance abuse struggle with her son. Her faith and experience as an educator and the lessons learned with her son led her to start a recovery high school.

Students are required to spend at least 30 days in recovery before starting school, but once there, they have the opportunity to dual enroll in Wake Tech.

Families are asked to pay tuition, but there are scholarships available, too.

There is also proven success in recovery high schools.

Students attending a recovery high school have just a 30 percent return to use rate compared to a 70 percent rate for traditional high schools.

Every month CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee. The Wake Monarch Academy is the charity for February.

Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

To learn more about how you can get help from or offer help to The Wake Monarch Academy, visit their website.