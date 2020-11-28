Retired coast guard vet still helping fellow military members

North Carolina has one of the largest military populations in the country, both active and retired. North Carolina-based charity Military Missions in Action is dedicated to helping active military members and veterans across the state.

Military Missions in Action was founded 13 years ago when Mike Dorman, a retired Coast Guard officer got a message from God while watching the sunrise on the Carolina coast. It was then that he realized he wanted to spend his time serving his other fellow military members in the service, especially those with disabilities.

When Dorman founded MMIA in 2008 the organization was just building ramps and rails and getting veterans with disabilities safely in and out of their home. Now, they do much more than that.

This November, military missions in action is the CBS 17 3° guarantee charity of the month. The money raised during the month of November 2020 will help the many programs the charity operates, including fill the footlocker where food and hygiene care packages are sent overseas to troops serving outside the United States at no cost.

Each year they send approximately 8500 boxes to troops serving overseas.

Operation building hope is another program where MMIA provides home modifications for veterans with disabilities and active duty military and veteran dependent children with special needs. These modifications usually include constructing wheelchair ramps and roll in showers, widening doorways and Lauren cabinets and countertops.

The homes for healing program provides household goods and new or gently used furniture to formerly homeless veterans. In North Carolina there are nearly 8000 homeless veterans across the state.

As we near the holidays the next program MMI AAA will prepare for is operation rescue Christmas, a program where they collect gift cards and toys for military families in need during the holidays.

Every month CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee. Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

If you would like to donate or become a volunteer for Military Missions in Action, contact them at 919-552-1603. You can also learn more on their website here.