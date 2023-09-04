RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new charity in central North Carolina is wasting no time in helping first responders. Rewarding Responders was just founded in October of 2022 on National First Responders Day, but this September they are taking two first responder families on an all-expenses paid vacation to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Rewarding Responders, based in Goldsboro, North Carolina, is also the CBS 17 three-degree guarantee charity for August 2023. When they were normally supposed to be getting their check for all the funds raised during their month, they were already on their inaugural trip, so chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein had to present the check virtually over zoom to founder Mallory Dumond at the Magic Kingdom.

Dumond says, “We want to make sure first responders have the opportunity to more easily have experiences on vacation to relax, recharge, reconnect and make core, unforgettable memories.”

During the first quarter of the year, nominations are open for first responders across the U.S. for their families to be considered for a trip. After reviewing all nominations, an independent committee narrows down families and chooses first responders to reward.

The first trip in 2023 will take two families to Walt Disney World. The first family, an EMS paramedic is a single mom along with her daughter. The second family is a widow and her two children.

Every month, CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness by way of our 3-Degree Guarantee and Rewarding Responders was the charity for August 2023.

Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

To learn more about how you can help Rewarding Responders and nominate a first responder in your area, visit their website here.