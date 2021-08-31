The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region inspires students inside and outside of the classroom

Inspiring the next generation to be positive and productive in all they do.

For over fifty years, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region has been on a mission to do just that in Nash and Edgecombe Counties. They have nine sites and average around 350 children a day in their program!

“We inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens,” says CEO Ron Green.

Green and his team work hard to ensure their students are at or above grade level. They are ready to provide assistance with school as well as help their young people to be good citizens who are living healthy lifestyles.

For Green, his work is truly personal.

“I was playing professional baseball and I was volunteering at the local Boys and Girls Club in Mississippi, and I found my true calling. It wasn’t on the diamond playing baseball, but it was in the Boys and Girls Clubs playing games with kids. This has allowed me to see young people grow up, just like I had an opportunity to grow up, but the Boys and Girls Club gives them what I was missing. Those mentors in their life, the activities, the safe place where they can learn and grow.”

Taylor Holloway is a member at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region as well as part of the Junior Staff. She became a part of the Boys and Girls Clubs around two years ago.

Holloway is a shining example of how students can grow inside and outside of the school hallways.

“Before I joined the Boys and Girls Club, I didn’t really know a lot of people. And I wasn’t as active in like sports until I came to the Boys and Girls Club. This is the first year that I’m playing three sports, and that’s because of the Boys and Girls Club.”

Holloway is newer to North Carolina, but she is not new to the family found at the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“I moved here, and I immediately felt welcome. Everybody was super nice and super comforting. And it was nice to get to know everybody here. And a lot of them, I consider them to be like my family.”

Family that is there to support and love one another through the ups and downs of life.

As the pandemic continues, Green says that he sees all children are needing the comfort and support provided by the Boys and Girls Clubs. And he says they will continue to be ready to step up to the plate.

“We’re going to be ready to help our school in any way we can. Whether it’s having remote learning sites, or helping with after school tutoring, or whatever it may be to give our kids the necessary tools they need to be great students.”

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region, head to their website, http://bgctrr.org/.