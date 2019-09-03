USO of North Carolina works to help military members, families however they can

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina branch of the United Service Organizations does a lot for the military in North Carolina. Among them is helping military men, women, and their families heading out or coming home from deployment.

The USO of North Carolina has 11 centers across the state. One of them is in Terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“We have our living room environment that has entertainment,” said USO of North Carolina Vice President of Operations Chris Froeschner. “(It) has relaxing chairs that people can relax in and lay back if they’re staying overnight.”

There’s also a computer lab, bathrooms where people can freshen up, and a dining area. The RDU center also has a hot kitchen where volunteers like Sandy Munchower can serve a simple meal.

“We have a vested interest in them, and we see them all as our own kids or grandkids,” Munshower said. “Our purpose is to make them feel comfortable and at home, and provide what we can for them.”

Munshower has volunteered for 15 years. She is one of more than 300 volunteers at RDU alone in the 24-hour center. The operation sees more than 4,500 people per month come through.

Helping traveling troops isn’t the only service they provide the military. They also help honor troops making their final journey. Froeschner said they help with the return of fallen service members.

The USO of North Carolina will also help military members transitioning to civilian life. While the stays at the RDU center are usually short, the staff and volunteers want to make a difference in their journey.

“All of those little things to give them that break to help them and serve them because they’re doing such an amazing job serving us and protecting our freedoms,” Froeschner said.

