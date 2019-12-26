A look back at central NC’s weather in 2019

This image taken from drone video shows the devastion caused by Hurricane Dorian on Ocracoke, North Carolina. (WRAL via NBC)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — January, February and March got us off to an unremarkable start to 2019 — and then April rolled around.

April 19 brought the biggest tornado outbreak in almost 10 years to central North Carolina. An EF-2 twister in Orange county did the most damage, and eight other tornadoes also touched down throughout the afternoon and evening.

Like the year overall, the 2019 hurricane season started off slow. The fourth named storm of the season didn’t form until almost three months into the season.

That storm was Dorian. It developed over Labor Day weekend and did tremendous damage as it parked over the Bahamas. The storm then tracked right along the southeastern U.S. coast, finally making landfall in the Outer Banks. While central North Carolina saw some minor flooding and a couple of tornado warnings, the coast and Outer Banks bore the brunt of Dorian’s force in North Carolina.

Finally, temperatures were a big story yet again this year. May, July, September and October all ranked in the top 10 warmest such months on record in the Triangle.

Early October brought exceptional heat to all of central North Carolina, including the Triangle’s first-ever triple-digit October temperature on record. Once all of 2019’s data is in the books, this will likely go down as one of the 10 warmest on record in the Triangle and it will be the second-warmest on record globally.

Time will tell what the new year and new decade have in store for central North Carolina’s weather, but we know this much: it won’t be boring.

Whatever comes our way, we’ll be here to keep you ahead of it.

