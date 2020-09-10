A look back at the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season so far on the climatological peak-September 10th

Although it may seem like we’ve already seen the peak of hurricane season, September 10th marks the climatological peak of the season. As expected, things are heating up across the Atlantic as we watch multiple tropical systems.

This is the time of year when we see the tropics come alive as the ocean water is warmer and more storms typically develop off the African coast.

So as we wait to see what the rest of the 2020 Atlantic season has in store, let’s take a moment to look back at the historic season so far.

Seventeen storms have formed this year, with fourteen of those being the earliest to form on record.

2020 Storm Names-The red lines indicate the earliest named storms

We’ve had twelve tropical storms, five hurricanes (one major hurricane), and one tropical depression that never attained tropical storm status.

Here in the United States, we have felt significant impacts throughout the season as seven of those seventeen tropical cyclones have made landfall in the United States. All of them made landfall before the start of September.

Four of the landfalling systems were tropical storms. Those were Bertha, Cristobal, Fay and Marco.

Three were landfalling hurricanes. Hanna and Isaias, with Laura making landfall as a major category 4 hurricane.

If it seems like we are rushing through the list, we are.

The official lists only have 21 names. This is because the letters Q,U,X,Y and Z are excluded due to the fact that there are not enough names that start with those specific letters.

A quick math check and you will find that we only have four names left this year. Those are Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

If a season has over 21 named systems, we then go to the Greek alphabet. That list begins with Alpha.

You may be asking if that has ever happened before. Such an event is extremely rare and has only happened once, back in 2005. That year we had Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta.