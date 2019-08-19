Close to 20,000 without power thanks to thunderstorms in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Almost 20,000 customers are without power in the Raleigh area alone as severe thunderstorms moved through central North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

Northeastern Wake County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. Of the outages in Raleigh, most were concentrated off of East Whitaker Mill Road and in northeast Raleigh off of Trawick Road.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeastern Wayne, northeastern Johnston, Nash, Edgecombe, and Wilson counties until 5:30 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Moore County and western Chatham County. That warning will last until 5:30 p.m.

Cumberland County and northwestern Sampson County are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.

