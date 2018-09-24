Despite large donation, NC Diaper Bank says more diapers are needed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The North Carolina Diaper Bank recently received a big deposit from more than 1,000 miles away.

Earlier this week a Minneapolis radio station delivered 133,000 diapers to be distributed to those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

However, the executive director of the group, Michelle Old, says they will all be gone within 48 hours.

One in 3 families in North Carolina is in need of diapers, which can't be purchased with WIC or food stamps.

"We have truckloads going out every single day with supplies for the most needed areas," Old said. "The need is going to be ongoing for months, and we would love the support of the community."

If you'd like to make a donation you can do so at NCDiaperBank.org, or do so directly on their Amazon wishlist.