Officials warn of mold health problems and how to remove mold

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina health experts warned Friday that mold developing in buildings flooded from Hurricane Florence can cause health problems.

Officials also released tips for cleaning up mold and how to stay safe during the clean-up.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommended wearing N95 masks while in a building with mold or while cleaning mold.

"Additionally, be sure to open windows and doors to provide fresh air during cleanup," officials said in a news release.

Experts said that bleach can be used to remove mold from hard surfaces. No more than one cup of household laundry bleach in one gallon of water is recommended, officials said.

The news release said that all porous items that have been wet for more than 48 hours and that cannot be thoroughly cleaned and dried should be removed.

The porous items include carpet, carpet padding, upholstered furniture, wallpaper, drywall, floor and ceiling tiles, insulation material, some clothing, leather, paper, wood and food.

For more information about the health risks associated with mold, visit www.cdc.gov/disasters/mold/index.html.