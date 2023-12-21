RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All of the rain that we got over the weekend had more than an impact on just our Sunday plans. The official rainfall total at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport tallied up at 2.85 inches.

That luckily didn’t bring any severe weather to the Triangle but brought a whole host of flooding issues and treacherous travel conditions. That 2.85 inches total broke the daily record by exactly an inch and a half for December 17.

That rain storm had more impacts than just on a daily record. Last week, over 90 percent of North Carolina was in some form of drought. As of today, after all of that rain, that number is now at 60 percent, with all of the Triangle removed from drought. Meanwhile, Western N.C. saw its drought status remain relatively unchanged.

After weeks of barely seeing a sprinkle in the Triangle, the last two Sundays, and their over five inches of combined rain at RDU have gotten rid of the drought, just in time for 2024.