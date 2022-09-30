RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Triangle and counties across central NC were well into seeing the impacts roll in.

In total, the Triangle saw nearly 24 straight hours of rain and heavy winds, according to the CBS 17 Storm Team.

The onslaught of wet and windy conditions brought on heavy damages from fallen trees to homes, cars and power lines.

Raleigh police are at the scene of a snapped power pole in Raleigh on Dixie Trial. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

A downed tree in Chapel Hill struck a vehicle on S. Columbia St.. Police told CBS 17 no injuries resulted from the incident. (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

A tree toppled over on Granville Drive takes down a few powerlines in Raleigh Friday afternoon. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

Trees took down power lines, knocking out the traffic lights outside of the State Surplus Property Agency on Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, there were 363,557 power outages reported throughout North Carolina with Duke Power reporting more than 121,000 of them in the Triangle.

CBS 17’s storm team said sustained winds from 20-30 mph, with gusts ranging between 30-56 mph, may have caused some of these outages.

Here’s a look at the top wind gusts recorded in the CBS 17 viewing area.

If you are experiencing a power outage in North Carolina, you can report it to Duke Energy here, in the Duke Energy app or by texting “OUT” to 57801.