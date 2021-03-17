ALERT DAY: Central NC now at risk level 4 out of 5 for severe thunderstorms Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Storm Prediction Center now has central North Carolina under a moderate risk – 4 out of 5 – of severe thunderstorms Thursday.

Thursday will be an active weather day with a cold front approaching from the west. Showers will be widespread and there will be scattered storms.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and evening hours with the main threats being widespread damaging winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

A significant severe weather threat means wind gusts will reach up to at least 75 mph. Gusts could be as strong as winds during a Category 1 hurricane, which has wind speeds starting at 74 mph.

The timing of the storm is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. but the highest chance of severe weather is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Now is a good time to review your severe weather plan with your family. Have a way to get alerts to your phone.

Tornadoes (EF 2 or stronger) could develop anywhere in central North Carolina during the afternoon and evening hours.

If a tornado warning is issued on Thursday, take action and go to an interior room away from windows and on the lowest level of your home. A tornado watch means be prepared. This means conditions are favorable in the atmosphere for tornado development.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue to update the severe weather threat. Be sure to watch for updates.