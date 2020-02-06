ALERT DAY | Delays, closings for Feb. 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The threat of severe weather has some school systems dismissing early or canceling activities on Thursday.
ALERT DAY FORECAST | Severe weather risk goes up for central NC
Heavy rains and strong winds are forecast for central North Carolina through Thursday evening.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for some central North Carolina counties like Orange, Chatham, Lee, and Moore counties until 5 p.m.
School systems
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools: Closing two hours early
Durham Public Schools: Closing two hours early
Johnston County Schools: All afternoon activities are canceled. Schools with aftercare programs will communicate to parents at those affected schools to assist in planning for pickup.
Person County Schools: Closing two hours early
Sampson County Schools: After school activities canceled
Wake County Schools: Closing two hours early
Wayne County Schools: After school activities canceled
Other cancellations or closings
North Carolina Zoo: Closed for Thursday
