ALERT DAY | Delays, closings for Feb. 6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The threat of severe weather has some school systems dismissing early or canceling activities on Thursday.

ALERT DAY FORECAST | Severe weather risk goes up for central NC

Heavy rains and strong winds are forecast for central North Carolina through Thursday evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for some central North Carolina counties like Orange, Chatham, Lee, and Moore counties until 5 p.m.

School systems

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools: Closing two hours early

Durham Public Schools: Closing two hours early

Johnston County Schools: All afternoon activities are canceled. Schools with aftercare programs will communicate to parents at those affected schools to assist in planning for pickup.

Person County Schools: Closing two hours early

Sampson County Schools: After school activities canceled

Wake County Schools: Closing two hours early

Wayne County Schools: After school activities canceled

Other cancellations or closings

North Carolina Zoo: Closed for Thursday

CBS 17 will update this list as more announcements are made.

