RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued an alert day starting at lunchtime due to the increased severe threat over a portion of the Triangle Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center’s latest severe weather outlook has shifted the ‘Slight Risk’, a level 2 out of 5, further west to include Raleigh. Areas west of Raleigh remain under a ‘Marginal Risk’, which is a level 1 on the 1-5 scale.

The development of isolated to scattered storms will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. However, some of you may not see a raindrop.

The coverage area is only a 40 percent chance, but if you get caught under a storm you could experience heavy downpours.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

A cold front will move through by this evening and will usher in cooler and drier air Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will be close to 90 degrees while highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-70s.

Be weather aware and stay tuned for updates!