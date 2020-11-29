ALERT DAY: Rain and storms bring threat of damaging wind, tornadoes Monday morning

An area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast will lift northeastward through the night tonight, ending up in western North Carolina by daybreak and into New York by Monday evening. This low will drag a warm front northward overnight into eastern North Carolina and a cold front through our area around midday Monday. The result will be plenty of rain overnight with some embedded storms. Any storms that do develop could produce damaging wind, but an isolated tornado is also possible if storms can become rooted to the surface. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are also likely across Central North Carolina.

The greatest risk of severe weather is along and east of I-95 where the warm front will most likely be able to move northward through the morning hours. This area is under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather tonight with locations from about Raleigh east to I-95 are under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather during the same time.

Rain will be abundant overnight with the best chance of seeing severe storms being after 4am and lasting until noon. There is a limiting factor to if we see storms, and that is the warm front itself. We will be very cold (for creating thunderstorms) prior to the warm front arriving, so it must move northward and in time to tap into a fairly primed environment to produce severe weather. There likely won’t be widespread storms, but more one or two that can take advantage of our fairly meager atmosphere to develop.

Winds will also be strong outside of storms with gusts up to 40 mph possible. For more details on your complete forecast, click here.