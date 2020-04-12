ALERT DAY: Strong wind and rain leave damage across NC

8:50 a.m.: Alamance County officials said a tornado caused damage near 7300 Block Lindley Mill Road, 6800 Block South Highway 87, the Braxton Sawmill area, Whitney Road, and Stockard Road.

8:40 a.m.: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado watch for much of central North Carolina – including for Wake and Durham counties.

7:45 a.m.: Tornado warning issued for Warren and central Vance counties until 8:15 a.m.

7:20 a.m.: Tornado warning issued for southeastern Moore, southwestern Harnett, northwestern Cumberland and northern Hoke counties until 7:45 a.m.

7:10 a.m.: Heavy rains and strong winds begin to hit Raleigh.

6:55 a.m.: A radar-confirmed tornado was located on Mebane Oaks Road near Interstate-40 outside Hillsborough.

Debris could be seen on radar as a radar-confirmed tornado moved near Hillsborough.

6:45 a.m.: Tornado warning issued for southern Person, northwestern Granville counties until 7:15 a.m.

6:33 a.m.: Central Orange, west central Durham counties under a tornado warning until 7 a.m.

6:10 a.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for northern Orange County and Alamance County until 6:45 a.m.

5:45 a.m.: A tornado warning has been has issued for Chatham, Alamance, Randolph and Guilford counties until 6:15 a.m. This warning expired for before 6:15 a.m.

Previous forecast

Monday morning is a STORM TEAM ALERT DAY as a powerful storm system that has caused damage back into parts of the Deep South on Sunday moves in our direction.

At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for more than 30 North Carolina counties until noon.

NWS said this line of storms is forecast to hit the Triangle between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Showers will be with us overnight before the storms get here closer to sunrise. In advance of the system, an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 of 5) has been issued for all of Central North Carolina.

The main concern with storms as they arrive and move through the area will be damaging winds. Sustained winds will be between 15 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. It won’t take much for a thunderstorm to bring even stronger winds down to the ground. The other major concern is the possibility of tornadoes, some of which could become strong (EF-2 or greater intensity) and long-track (on the ground for 25 miles or more).

Storms will begin to arrive around 6am for locations west of US 1 and then continue moving eastward through the morning. Storms could be between the I-85 and I-95 corridors between 7am and 10am and then exiting the Coastal Plain counties east of I-95 by midday.

Our tornado risk will be greatest if we can get individual storms to develop ahead of the main line of storms or if the main line breaks apart into individual storms. These storms will take advantage of our environment and be better able to rotate and have the potential to drop a tornado. If we see individual storms, these will contain the possibility of seeing strong, long-track tornadoes.

Storms will exit by midday with skies breaking through the afternoon. Total rainfall generally looks to be between one half and one inch by the time storms exit with some locally higher amounts possible. Winds will stay up through the day with sustained winds generally between 15 and 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph even outside of thunderstorms.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings, including the CBS 17 Weather App. We will keep you updated throughout the morning. For the latest on the rest of your forecast, check out our forecast discussion here.