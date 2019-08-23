ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms likely

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today is a CBS 17 Storm Team ALERT DAY, with severe thunderstorms in the forecast late in the day. Storms could develop as early as late afternoon, with the most-widespread storms moving across central North Carolina this evening and tonight.

One forecast model’s radar simulation shows a line of storms dropping north-to-south across central North Carolina this evening — that indicates a strong potential for damaging straight-line winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a Slight Risk of severe weather for the northern half of central North Carolina, with the rest of the area under a Marginal Risk. That represents an elevated threat for this time of year — we expect widespread storms and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.

The severe weather threat coincides with the first night of high school football games. If you plan on attending those games, make sure you have a source of weather information with you (like the CBS 17 Weather App), and know where you’ll go if the weather turns nasty.

The greatest severe threat will be from damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. Some hail could fall out of the strongest storms, especially before sunset this evening — the tornado threat is low, but we’ll keep a close eye on the radar just in case. Frequent lightning and heavy rain will accompany EVERY storm, regardless of whether it’s classified as severe.

We’ll have more updates on-air and online throughout the day. Be sure to stay weather-aware, especially late this afternoon and this evening!

