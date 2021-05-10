ALERT DAY: Severe weather possible in the Triangle, central NC Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s the chance for a few isolated strong to severe storms to fire up in central North Carolina Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center increased the severe weather threat to a slight risk – level two out of five on the scale – from Raleigh south and east. Everywhere else is under a marginal risk, which is a level one on the scale.

The best time for strong storms to develop will be from around 1 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the main threats being damaging wind and large hail. 

