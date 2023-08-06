RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday is a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY for central North Carolina.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the majority of the region to a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Monday.

The overall setup will support isolated strong thunderstorms developing during the peak heating of the day after 2 p.m.

They will move east, and likely grow in coverage and intensity into our region. The primary window for severe weather will be between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday.

The greatest threats for severe weather will be damaging winds and large hail, but a stray tornado or two will also be possible.

It will be important to remain weather aware through the afternoon and evening. We will keep you updated throughout the day with live team coverage from across the region.

