RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Storm Team has officially issued a Severe Weather Alert Day due to the increasing risk of a few isolated severe thunderstorms across the Triangle and portions of Central North Carolina today.

The most likely timing for severe weather developments will be from 6-10 pm.

While the risk is not very widespread, any storms that develop this afternoon and evening could contain damaging winds and large hail.

An isolated tornado is also possible, but is a very low overall risk.

Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning is also possible.

Stay tuned for additional updates from the CBS Storm Team throughout the evening, and remain weather aware for rapidly changing conditions.

Saturday will remain dry, but another chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the region on Sunday.

