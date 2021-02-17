ALERT DAY: Significant ice accumulation possible in portions of the Triangle Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday due to the potential for significant ice accumulation.

Freezing rain will be likely north and west of Raleigh while other locations will see just rain.

Significant icing is expected north and west of the Triangle. Total ice accumulations could be one-quarter to one-half inch, with locally higher accumulations. This will likely create issues on the roads and along the Interstate 85 corridor. Ice conditions will also likely leady to power outages and downed trees.

The Winter Storm Warning includes Person, Granville, Vance, Warren, Orange, and Durham counties in North Carolina, and Mecklenberg County in Virginia. It will be in effect from midnight on Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. Impacts will include power outages and tree damage. Travel could become very hazardous and could impact the morning and evening commutes.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes most of central NC. Areas south of the Triangle will see just rain. This advisory will take effect at midnight on Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. Freezing rain is expected, mainly in the morning hours. Total ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch will be possible.