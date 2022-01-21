ALERT DAY: Snowstorm to arrive in central NC Friday afternoon, up to 5″ of snow possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A winter storm will bring several inches of snow this afternoon and evening before clearing out by Saturday morning. Black ice is a concern to start the day due to overnight moisture refreezing. Temperatures are well below freezing across the area.

Snow is in the forecast for today. A Winter Weather Advisory for most of central North Carolina is in effect through early Saturday. However, areas from Clinton to Goldsboro to Wilson to Rocky Mount and Enfield are under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.

The difference between the two: in the Advisory area, from 1 to 5 inches of snow will be likely, depending on the location. In the Warning area, snow amounts could reach 5 inches or more in some places. Also, ice accumulations could reach ¼ of an inch in Sampson County down by Clinton southward.

Look for snow to break out mid-afternoon between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. with areas south of the Triangle having sleet and some freezing rain. Those areas will transition to only snow by early evening.

The snow should taper off after midnight as skies will clear out late tonight. Lows will drop to around 20 by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be dry but cold. Highs will just be in the middle 30s. Lows will drop into the teens Sunday morning. Some melting will occur Sunday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the lower 40s.