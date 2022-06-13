RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS17 Storm Team has issued an Alert Day for Tuesday for the threat of spotty severe storms as well as dangerous heat.

Much of Central North Carolina is under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2 out of 5).

A complex of thunderstorms will be moving south through the afternoon and into our region.

Chances for storms are not large, only about 20-30 percent, but because temperatures are going to be so hot, up to near 100 degrees, any storm that develops has the potential to produce damaging wind gusts.

Hail and an isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out.

Also for Tuesday, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place for much of our region.

With afternoon temperatures climbing into the triple digits, high humidity will make it feel closer to 115 degrees.

Take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

Stay with the CBS17 Storm Team as we track the heat and storms.