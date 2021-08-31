Alert Day: Ida’s remnants could bring storms, possible damaging winds on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS17 Storm Team has issued an Alert Day for Wednesday due to the chance of severe storms as the leftovers of Ida and a cold front move through central North Carolina.

Much of Central North Carolina has been outlined in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather with damaging wind the most likely through. An isolated tornado is also possible in the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

You can expect storms to start to develop around noon and linger through 10 p.m. While pockets of heavy rain are possible, significant flooding should not be an issue for us.

Outside of rain and storms, Ida will also bring breezy weather, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Wednesday will also be the first time in 10 days that high temperatures will not be in the 90s. Late Wednesday into Thursday a cold front moves through lowering humidity and temperatures later this week and into the holiday weekend.

