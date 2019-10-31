ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this evening

Thursday is a CBS 17 STORM TEAM ALERT DAY — we’re tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in central North Carolina for Halloween evening.

A line of heavy rain and storms will move in from the west after sunset, and track west-to-east across all of central North Carolina through midnight.

The rest of the afternoon will be very warm, breezy, and cloudy — but there’s just a small chance of rain during the day.

That means the earlier you can go trick-or-treating, the better. The line of storms coming through later in the evening is not something you want to be caught outside in several blocks away from your house!

The Storm Prediction Center has included the northern half of central North Carolina — including the Triangle — in an “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat.There will be enough wind energy in the atmosphere to support an isolated tornado threat as well. Large hail is unlikely, and while there will be some heavy downpours, they won’t last long enough to cause flooding.

As you head out for trick-or-treating, make sure you have a source of weather information in case warnings are issued.

You can check the radar on the CBS 17 weather app, and you can also set up the app to alert you to weather warnings in your area.

Storms will clear out after midnight and the cold front moving through will drop temperatures drastically Friday. Highs will only get up to around 60 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures in the 30s.