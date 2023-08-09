RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time this week, severe storms will move through central North Carolina, this time in the morning on Thursday.

The CBS 17 storm team has issued an Alert Day Thursday as storms could once again bring damaging wind to the area. The threat of severe weather Thursday is lower than what we saw Monday with most of our area Thursday in a slight risk of severe weather, which is a level 2 on the 1-5 severe weather threat scale.

The timing of the showers and storms Thursday is also different than Monday. Most of the storms will move through Thursday morning after 7:00 AM and should clear the area east of I-95 after lunch time.

The main threat of storms will once again be damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 or 60 mph, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The rain coverage will impact most everyone in central North Carolina as the storms move from west to east across our area. There is a small chance that a second batch of rain could set up and move through Thursday afternoon but most of the area will remain dry Thursday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures Thursday will be very dependent on how long the rain sticks around but expect afternoon temperatures to be near 90 degrees once again.

