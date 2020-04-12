ALERT DAY: Severe weather threat looms for Monday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Storm Team has declared Monday an ALERT DAY as the threat of severe weather looms.

Storms look to arrive as early as sunrise but should exit by midday.

Monday’s threat follows a breezy Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph possible with shows arriving later.

This round of rain should be non-severe and likely won’t feature any thunder. The main event arrives closer to daybreak Monday.





We will likely see what’s left of a squall line with potentially some breaks and bows in the line to allow for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

Due to the timing after sunrise, an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) of severe weather is in place for all of Central North Carolina.

If storms can remain discrete, the possibility of strong, long-tracked tornadoes are possible.

If storms remain more in a line, the tornado threat will be lower.

Winds will be strong on Monday outside of thunderstorms with winds sustained from the south to southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts potentially up to 45 mph, especially in the Coastal Plain.

Precipitation should clear out Monday afternoon, and it will be warm again with highs around 80.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will update this story to keep you safe and informed amid the severe weather threat.