RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued a weather alert day for Wednesday, which is when a strong cold front will move through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of central NC under a ‘Slight Risk’ of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. That’s a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The main threats will be damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The most likely areas for severe storms will be south and east of US Highway 1.

Map showing the Raleigh area and eastern NC at a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be wet, windy, and warm with embedded thunderstorms possible. The time of the rain will mainly be between 9 AM and 8 PM.

Winds will be southwest between 15 to 20 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts could be up to around .50″ in central NC with localized higher amounts.

Behind the cold front, cold air will move in and temperatures will fall back near normal, which is around 52 degrees. Friday will be the coldest day with highs in the 40s.