ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible through Sunday evening

Sunday continues to be a Storm Team Alert Day as thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening across Central North Carolina. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, any storm could become strong to severe with damaging winds our primary concern followed by some large hail. It is for this reason that we are on alert.

The best chance of seeing a strong to severe storm is south and west of the Triangle where a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) exists. The Triangle and points northward are under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) through the rest of the day. The main timing for any severe storms looks to be from now until about 10pm. Rain and storms will linger into the overnight, but they should remain below severe limits.

Storms will be arriving from the west as a weak area of low pressure moves out of the North Carolina mountains and into the Foothills. These storms will then move southeast across our area through the afternoon and evening. If you hear thunder or see lightning, seek a sturdy structure until the storm passes. We will see storms again fire on Monday, but the chances of severe weather is currently lower as Monday features a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) from the Triangle southward.

