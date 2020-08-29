CBS 17 Storm Team Alert Day for Saturday

Leftover rain from the remnants of Laura and a cold front will work together today to bring a threat of severe weather to central North Carolina. Saturday is a CBS 17 STORM TEAM ALERT DAY for that reason.

Saturday starts out quiet and quite warm with temperatures in the 70s with some neighborhoods near 80. There will be the chance for a few showers during the morning, but the best chance of unsettled weather will arrive as we head into the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of central North Carolina in either a marginal (1 on the 1-5 scale) or slight (2 on the 1-5 scale) risk for severe storms. The main window for any strong to severe storms will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in central North Carolina. Those along and east of I-95 have the highest chance of seeing strong storms.

The main concern will be damaging wind, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out for Saturday. Make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get any weather alerts.

Along with the increased chance of storms, winds will turn quite breezy on Saturday. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible in central North Carolina and southern Virginia. Skies stay mostly cloudy with highs near 87 this afternoon. Skies will clear tonight with sunny and dry weather on the way for Sunday. We’ll end the weekend with lower humidity and highs near 88.