RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Saturday ahead of a strong cold front expected to move through the area.

The timing of storms could develop anytime between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. from west to east.

The cold front is part of the same storm system that unleased tornadoes and left at least two people dead in parts of Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The threat will shift east across the country. All of central North Carolina is under Marginal and Slight Risks of severe storms on Saturday afternoon and evening.

As of Thursday, the best chance of severe storm development appears to be areas south and east of Raleigh where there’s a ‘Slight Risk’, which is a level 2 out of 5.

Main threats include damaging winds and hail. Heavy rain will be possible and could produce flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

High temperatures on Saturday will near 80 degrees ahead of the cold front. Behind it, much cooler air will filter in and temperatures will remain in the 60s.