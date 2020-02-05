Parts of central North Carolina now under ‘Enhanced risk’ for severe weather on Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Southwestern parts of central North Carolina, including Chatham, Lee and Moore counties, now have a greater risk of severe weather on Thursday.

The main severe weather threats on Thursday are damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding.

CBS 17 meteorologist Paul Heggen said scattered but widespread rains are forecast until 9 a.m. Thursday coupled with warmer temperatures south of the Triangle.

There will be a break in the rain after 9 a.m.

The length of the break until weather moves in later in the day plays directly into the strength of the severe weather.

The longer that break lasts, the more our temperatures warm-up, leading to a greater severe weather threat.

The warmer temperatures in the southern part of the viewing area will support the higher risk of storms.

Flash flooding will be an increasing concern as more rain falls on already-saturated ground, especially Thursday evening and overnight.

Rainfall estimates continue to show the potential for 3+ inch totals – especially along and west of I-85.

The rain will move out Friday morning, and we’ll see some sunshine by Friday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures will move in after the rain, with high temperatures staying in the 50s over the weekend.