Central North Carolina likely to see 2nd severe weather event this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh and its surrounding areas will likely need to prepare for severe weather for the second time this week on Thursday, according to the CBS 17 Storm Team.

The CBS 17 Storm Team has already issued an “Alert Day” for the impending severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of central North Carolina in either the Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) or Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for Thursday.

Right now, the CBS 17 Storm Team expects areas south and east of Raleigh, including most of the Sandhills and Coastal Plain, having a higher chance of severe weather. The main concern is currently damaging wind with a possible isolated tornado possible.

The Alert Day will begin later in the day on Thursday, but still run for its entirety, and feed into Friday morning, Melissa Le Fevre said.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with some scattered showers developing during the day. Rain chances increase later in the afternoon with a chance of strong to severe storms heading into Thursday night. Additionally, the severe weather threat will continue overnight into early Friday.