ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Late Today

Today is a CBS 17 Storm Team ALERT DAY — strong thunderstorms will be possible by this evening, continuing into tonight. The most-widespread storms will move across central North Carolina around and after sunset.

The greatest severe weather threat will develop in Virginia, with an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 of 5). Most of central North Carolina is included in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5), which indicates an elevated threat of damaging storms.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat. The hail and tornado threats won’t be zero, but both will remain low. Heavy rain could result in localized flooding, especially later tonight as more rain falls on the already-saturated ground.

More storms are likely to develop late Wednesday, but the placement and strength of those storms depends on how tonight’s storms behave. Overall, the severe weather threat will be much lower on Wednesday.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will be monitoring the developing severe threat throughout the day — remain weather-aware, and have a source of severe alerts handy this evening. The CBS 17 Weather App is available for download on smartphones, and you can follow the CBS 17 Storm Team on social media for the latest weather updates.

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein: Twitter & Facebook, & Instagram

Meteorologist Paul Heggen: Twitter & Facebook & Instagram

Meteorologist Bill Reh: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Brian Hutton, Jr.: Twitter & Facebook

This forecast was prepared by the CBS 17 Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.