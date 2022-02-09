Already suffering from allergies? It might be the weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sneezing, itchy eyes, scratchy throat – these are symptoms allergy sufferers know all too well.

But it’s too early for seasonal allergies, right?

Unfortunately, it’s right on time.

“Usually it’s mid-February through April/May is spring pollen season,” explains Dr. Sonia Baines with Allergy Partners of Raleigh. “April/May tend to be the worst when grass pollen and tree pollen overlap and cause a lot of misery, unfortunately.”

Baines said you may feel your worst during the spring, but seasonal allergies can start as early as February, and if the temperatures are warmer than normal, it could be really bad.

“The warmer the climate, the more pollen plants are going to put out,” she explains. “And also on dry windy days, pollen tends to get carried farther, and that tends to worsen allergy symptoms as well.”

But if you’re already feeling crummy this early in the season it might not be all the pollen’s fault, it might be the crazy North Carolina weather.

“This year I think a lot of folks are coming in because the temperature is swinging so much, and every time it goes from hot to cold, or cold to hot that change in atmospheric pressure can also cause sinus pressure,” Baines said.

Whether it’s pollen, changing temperatures, or even indoor allergens making you miserable, Baines said get ahead of it.

Find out what irritates your allergies, make sure your filters and HVAC systems are clean, and get stocked up on your allergy medications now so hopefully you can suffer a little less when allergy season is at its worst.