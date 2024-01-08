RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re barely a week into 2024 and the New Year is already giving us a threat of severe weather. The sandhills are in a level three out of five risk, while the Triangle is in a level two out of five.

The tornado threat is also elevated, with it being the highest in the sandhills.

There is the threat of a strong tornado or two as well from Tuesday’s system.

Let’s walk through the uncertainty that still exists in the forecast. The two main short-range computer models that the Storm Team uses have differing opinions on what exactly will transpire.

The first model has some light rain around morning commute time, with it mostly clearing out by late morning and early afternoon, especially the farther south you go.

Then, storms get going by 3 p.m., out ahead of the main line. These discrete storms would be capable of producing tornadoes. As the main line moves in around evening commute time, quick spin-ups will be possible, along with fierce straight-line winds.

The line moves east and will be near the coast by 9 p.m.

The second model has the same idea of morning rain but has a key difference by mid to late morning. It has rain sticking around through lunchtime, keeping us a few degrees cooler, which also lowers the severe threat.

There could still be spin-ups along the line and ahead of it, but the threat wouldn’t be as high.

To sum it all up, the last thing we want tomorrow is to see the sun. More sun means more warmth, equating to more thermodynamic energy. With how much wind energy is in the atmosphere tomorrow, it won’t take much sun to fire off some ferocious storms. However, if that morning rain sticks around through lunchtime and keeps high temperatures in the low to mid-60s, the severe threat will become much lower.

Stay with the CBS 17 Storm Team as we track this powerful, dynamic system.