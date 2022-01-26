Another chance of snow in central NC. What to expect, when to expect it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Say it ain’t “snow.”

Winter just won’t let go as we track more winter weather for the third weekend in a row.

What to expect and when

A low-pressure system will move up off the coast and throw moisture inland by late Friday.

Meanwhile, a cold front will move in Friday night to cool the atmosphere.

So, after a high in the 40s, some rain should arrive by sunset.

Then, that rain will change over to snow mainly after midnight and accumulations should be about 1 to 2 inches.

So, this is not like last week’s setup where cold air was already in place.

The snow should end early Saturday morning as skies should clear out during the day. It will be very cold on Saturday with highs in the 30s.

Teens are expected Sunday morning, and despite lots of sun on Sunday, highs will only reach the lower 40s.