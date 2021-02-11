Areas north of Triangle could see freezing rain Friday; Triangle could get up to 2″ of rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There will be a chance of freezing rain in areas north of the Triangle on Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect tonight to 10 a.m. Friday for southside Virginia, including Mecklenburg County, for possible accumulating ice that could make travel slick. There could be a 1/10-inch accumulation or more – but totals will stay under 1/4-inch. Trace glaze amounts will be possible in North Carolina along the Interstate 85 corridor and north.

The timing of the event will be late tonight through mid-morning Friday. Rain should turn light tomorrow morning and turn drier Friday afternoon.

Some freezing rain will be possible again Friday night through Saturday morning, mainly in areas north of I-85. There are no watches or advisories for Saturday yet, but that will probably change.

While there’s a big question whether or not any spots in central North Carolina see any icy precipitation, there’s little doubt that it’s going to be a wet weekend in the viewing area.

There’s a chance the Triangle sees up to two inches of rain between Thursday afternoon and 1 a.m. Sunday.