August 19: Hot And Humid Most Of This Week

WEATHER
We got a break from the scattered thunderstorm chances yesterday, but the new work week will bring us a chance for some spotty storms…along with oppressive heat and humidity. Try to contain your enthusiasm.
High temperatures will climb into the 90s area-wide this afternoon:Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like 100° or higher in most spots:Those spotty storms will start to dot the radar by mid-afternoon, with the highest storm chances developing late this afternoon and early this evening:The HRRR model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows the hit-or-miss activity, with everything quieting down quickly after sunset:
Temperatures tonight won’t drop much, only to the low to mid 70s by early Tuesday:We’ll heat right back up to the low 90s Tuesday, with the heat index near 100° again:
Not much change to our rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday, but a better chance of storms is on the way late this week. An approaching cold front will “squeeze” the atmosphere overhead — the higher rain chances will help crack the heat wave by Friday and Saturday:Eventually, either Friday or Saturday will have a higher rain chance, but the long-range data is all over the place right now. I’m cautiously optimistic that the humidity will drop a bit this weekend. The European forecast model’s version of the 5-day Muggy Meter shows a big drop on Saturday…but until then, we’re stuck with “gross” humidity:
LINKS
- The massive ice melt that Greenland is experiencing right now wasn’t forecast to happen until 2070.
- Climate change is boosting summer temperatures, making Olympic sports more hazardous: During a beach volleyball test event in late July, athletes sat in giant buckets of ice water as organizers sprayed the sand with hoses.
- Two volcanic eruptions cooled the world right around the fall of the Roman Empire. Scientists knew the likely location of one of them — and now, they think they’ve found the second.
- Scientists have uncovered a geological artifact that probably dates back to just after Earth’s formation.
- New research suggests that one out of every six Sun-like stars may have an Earth-like planet.
- Was a deadly explosion off the Arctic coast the result of a nuclear-powered Russian weapon?
- Researchers have made the first ring-shaped molecule of pure carbon — a circle of 18 atoms.
- Scientists in Germany have developed tattoo dyes that change color based on the levels of health markers in the blood. Is this the future of health monitoring?
- How many psychologists does it take…to explain a joke? Researchers are trying to understand humor.