August 19: Hot And Humid Most Of This Week

WEATHER

We got a break from the scattered thunderstorm chances yesterday, but the new work week will bring us a chance for some spotty storms…along with oppressive heat and humidity. Try to contain your enthusiasm.

High temperatures will climb into the 90s area-wide this afternoon: Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like 100° or higher in most spots: Those spotty storms will start to dot the radar by mid-afternoon, with the highest storm chances developing late this afternoon and early this evening: The HRRR model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows the hit-or-miss activity, with everything quieting down quickly after sunset:

Temperatures tonight won’t drop much, only to the low to mid 70s by early Tuesday: We’ll heat right back up to the low 90s Tuesday, with the heat index near 100° again:

Not much change to our rain chances tomorrow and Wednesday, but a better chance of storms is on the way late this week. An approaching cold front will “squeeze” the atmosphere overhead — the higher rain chances will help crack the heat wave by Friday and Saturday: Eventually, either Friday or Saturday will have a higher rain chance, but the long-range data is all over the place right now. I’m cautiously optimistic that the humidity will drop a bit this weekend. The European forecast model’s version of the 5-day Muggy Meter shows a big drop on Saturday…but until then, we’re stuck with “gross” humidity:

