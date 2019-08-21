August 21: Light At The End Of The Tunnel

WEATHER
Our stretch of hazy, hot and humid weather continues today, but cooler temperatures are right around the corner…maybe even a break in the humidity!But that won’t happen until this weekend.
Some spotty early-morning showers are trying to slow down today’s warm-up, but those showers will be gone by late morning. The emerging August sunshine will heat us up to the low 90s in most spots this afternoon:The humidity is still…wait for it…gross:So the heat index will still approach (or exceed) 100° by mid-afternoon:Our rain chances will remain pretty low this afternoon, before another little atmospheric ripple sparks some spotty showers or storms this evening:The HRRR model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight shows the best chance north of the Triangle:
Thursday will be even hotter…probably the hottest day we’ll see for a while:It will be just as humid, so the heat index will be worse:A better chance of storms will develop later in the day on Thursday, but the best chance will develop Friday as a cold front heads our way:Some of Friday’s storms could be strong or even severe — the Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a “Marginal Risk” of severe weather:That’s the SPC’s lowest category, but it could be bumped up a notch to a “Slight Risk” over the next couple of days.
The cold front will slowly progress across central North Carolina on Saturday, with a continuing chance of showers and storms — but that will knock high temperatures down to the low 80s!The big question in the extended forecast: does the front make it all the way through North Carolina, or does it stall out overhead? If it stalls, lingering showers and storms will remain likely Sunday and Monday…if it moves out, the forecast will be much drier. The latest forecast data is trending in a drier direction, as shown here by a big drop on the European forecast model’s Muggy Meter:I’ve reduced Sunday’s and Monday’s rain chances just a bit in the 7-day forecast…there’s still enough uncertainty in the data that we can’t be TOO optimistic just yet. We’ll keep you updated — fingers crossed that we can salvage half of the weekend!
One thing we will NOT have to worry about: Tropical Storm Chantal. The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on the Atlantic basin’s third tropical storm. It’s way out there in the Atlantic Ocean, and it’s just going to meander around through early next week, gradually weakening to a tropical depression:No need to be concerned about this one.
LINKS
- Tropical Storm Chantal notwithstanding, the next couple of weeks look pretty calm in the tropical Atlantic. Will it last?
- When it comes to lightning, what’s truth and what’s a myth?
- Responding unnecessarily to smaller events has left FEMA understaffed and short of funds for major disasters.
- Want to check out glaciers of Glacier National Park in Montana? You’d better hurry.
- It’s a never-ending battle: Scientists must reclaim the issues hijacked by conspiracy theorists.
- Thousands of miles beneath your feet, our planet’s inner core is doing something weird — and scientists aren’t entirely sure what. Is it rotating? Is oscillating? Is it squishily deforming?
- NASA has committed to a rocket for the mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa — but it won’t be ready on time.
- So-called “super-Earths” might not be the best places for harboring life for one key reason, according to a new study on an exoplanet 50 light-years away.
- Drones are already revolutionizing scientific research (including weather research), but they could do so much more.
- Well, this is terrifying: Radiation sensors that are scattered across Russia (under a nuclear weapons test ban treaty) typically send data in real time to monitors in Vienna. They blinked out in the days after a nuclear accident. Russian explanations for why have shifted.
- Why the smartest people can make the dumbest mistakes.