August 5: Up-and-Down Storm Chance This Week

The unsettled weather pattern that arrived late last week is still lingering in place today, but there are some changes on the way. Clouds skies are squeezing out a few light rain showers this morning, then we’ll see a few cracks in the cloud cover by noon. Even a little bit of August sunshine will be enough to get the atmosphere re-charged for a better chance of storms late this afternoon and into this evening: During our midday break, temperatures will quickly warm up to the mid 80s — about 5° below-average, but warm enough to fire up some storms: The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 9:00am through midnight does a good job showing the morning showers, the midday break, and the more-widespread storms late in the day: Once again, heavy rain and localized flooding will be the main threats we’ll be monitoring.

The storms will quiet down after sunset, and the shower should fizzle after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s by early Tuesday morning: Tuesday’s rain chances will be substantially lower, but that means temperatures will be hotter! We’ll be back up to around 90° for highs: The North American Model’s radar simulation from noon through midnight just shows a few “radar freckles”:

Another round of scattered storms looks likely on Wednesday, then the forecast mostly dries out for the latter half of the work week, and even into the weekend: Once highs return to the 90s tomorrow, it will be tough to shake the heat — slightly above-average temperatures will prevail through the weekend: While the work week will be humid overall, there are signs that the worst of the humidity could take a break by the weekend: I’m not quite convinced just yet, but we can certainly hope that’s the case! We’ll keep you updated the rest of the week…

