Dorian’s winds whip American flag at Frying Pan Tower CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
Bagpiper plays tune for Jeep lost to Dorian at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) – An abandoned Jeep Grand Cherokee that became an odd tourist spot in Myrtle Beach Thursday got a free concert, too.

The Jeep had the unfortunate timing to be caught on the beach as Hurricane Dorian piled large waves onshore.

Throughout Thursday, people could be seen around the Jeep taking selfies.

Others posed in front of the Jeep in the pounding surf to have their photos taken.

But one man brought bagpipes out to the beach as Dorian moved up the coast and played a tune for the vehicle.

Timothy Kipp took video of the moment and shared it with CBS 17.

A red Jeep Grand Cherokee got stuck on the beach in Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

The Jeep was found on the beach between 36th Avenue North and 37 Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Some people tried at various times to move the Jeep out of the surf — but they were unable.

About 40 people were perched on high spots on the shore taking photos and just watching.

Police told WMBF the Jeep’s driver tried to see how far they could drive on the beach but got stuck.

