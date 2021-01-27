Biggest snow of season still on track overnight for central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest snowstorm of the season so far is still on track for central North Carolina overnight. Many of us will go to bed Wednesday with green grass in our front yard and wake up to snow Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for midnight Thursday through 8 a.m. on Thursday for most all of central North Carolina. The advisory was issued to caution for the possibility of hazardous travel overnight and early Thursday morning. The only places not in the advisory is the Sandhills.

Snow totals have increased in the past 24 hours, but not drastically. Rain will move back in Wednesday night and start to turn to snow after midnight. The snow will move out and skies will clear very quickly around daybreak Thursday. So, most of the snowfall will happen while everyone is asleep.

Average totals around the Triangle will be 1″-2″ with lower amounts likely under an inch south of the Triangle in the Sandhills. The highest amounts of snow will be north and northeast of the Triangle where it is expected to snow the longest and heaviest. Those areas could see 2″-4″ of snow.

Four other times this winter we’ve had snowflakes fall in the Triangle and each time we’ve only got a trace of snow.

This is a situation where the cold air will be chasing the moisture and those situations rarely produce big snow events, so if we do get the 2″-4″, it will be a little unusual.

One reason we may not get that much snow is because of snow melting on contact. Sunshine and warmer temperatures during the afternoon Wednesday will melt a lot of the snow that hits area roads. This is good news because most roads are expected to stay wet or slushy.

If snowfall rates are heavy enough for long enough, there could be accumulation on area roads, but that’s expected to only happy north and northeast of the Triangle.

Another reason we may not get as much snow as we thought is if the changeover from rain to snow takes longer or if the moisture moves out faster than expected. Both these scenarios are possible, but the forecast models have been very consistent in the forecast we are sticking with as of Wednesday night.

There will also be clearing skies and cold temperatures later Thursday, so the snow won’t stick around long.

Stay tuned to CBS 17 for updates on the forecast as there still remains a lot of uncertainty surrounding this event.