RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — South Carolina was rattled by a medium size earthquake two times Wednesday, bringing the total for the week to three.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit just northeast of Columbia Wednesday night at 7:03 PM. The quake was centered near Elgin, South Carolina about 19 miles northeast of Columbia, South Carolina.

The The United States Geological Survey says the quake was about 2 miles deep and it was felt as far away as Charlotte, North Carolina.

There were several power outages reported in South Carolina Wednesday near the epicenter.

This comes after a 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the same area in South Carolina at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Last Sunday a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the same spot.

This is the biggest earthquake in the Carolinas since the magnitude 5.1 hit Sparta, North Carolina in August of 2020. The last time South Carolina had an earthquake this big was a magnitude 4.1 near Parkersville in February 2014.

South Carolina is no stranger to seismic activity as there are many fault lines across the state.

The largest quake ever recorded on the east coast was a magnitude 7.0 earthquake near Charleston in 1886.